New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,358.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

