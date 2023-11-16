New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $482,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

