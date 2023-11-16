New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.