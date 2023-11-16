NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,556.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,556 ($92.79) and last traded at GBX 7,540.88 ($92.61), with a volume of 12884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,532 ($92.50).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,840 ($84.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,135.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,901.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 66 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,601.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

