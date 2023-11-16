NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head-To-Head Review

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextMart and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $363.14 million 1.65 -$459.65 million ($1.93) -4.08

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.9% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextMart and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 4 8 0 2.67

Accolade has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 95.48%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Accolade -37.24% -30.58% -15.96%

Volatility & Risk

NextMart has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accolade beats NextMart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

