Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Nordson worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

NDSN stock opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

