Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $237.15 Average PT from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.15.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

