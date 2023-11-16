NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.23.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.