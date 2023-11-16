PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $978.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

