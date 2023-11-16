Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

