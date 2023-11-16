PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,800 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,979,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.