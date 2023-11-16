Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $781.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

