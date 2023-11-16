Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
