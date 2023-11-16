Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Teleflex worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $211.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

