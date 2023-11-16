Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

