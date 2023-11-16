Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,235 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of AutoNation worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

