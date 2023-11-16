Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,377 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Harley-Davidson worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.