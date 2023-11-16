Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,141 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Sally Beauty worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,099,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 342,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

