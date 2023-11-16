ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $138,299.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $138,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,331,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,017.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $139,259.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

ProKidney Stock Performance

ProKidney stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in ProKidney by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

