Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $210.85 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

