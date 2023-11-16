R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,104 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $10.69 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

