Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

