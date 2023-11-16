Reviewing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 15.97% 8.14% 0.79% MVB Financial 14.74% 7.81% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and MVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.16 $12.97 million $1.03 10.41 MVB Financial $164.25 million 1.55 $15.05 million $2.29 8.70

Dividends

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

MVB Financial has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

