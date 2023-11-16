Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

