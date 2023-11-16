Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,724 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Donaldson worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 360,855 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

