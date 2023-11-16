Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,118 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of RenaissanceRe worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.63. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

