Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Masimo worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

