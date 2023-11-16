Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,523 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of American Financial Group worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $144.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

