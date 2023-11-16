Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

