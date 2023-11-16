Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.57 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of EastGroup Properties worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

