Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.