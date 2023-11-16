Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of WEX worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.32 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

