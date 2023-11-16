Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of CarMax worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

