Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Markel Group worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and have sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MKL opened at $1,379.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,419.35. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

