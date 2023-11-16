Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,366 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

