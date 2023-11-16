Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,090 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Textron worth $24,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

