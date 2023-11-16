Rhumbline Advisers Sells 834 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

