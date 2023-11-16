Rhumbline Advisers Sells 894 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of CACI International worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $324.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.