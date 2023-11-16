Rhumbline Advisers Takes $28.18 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,180,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.