Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of EQT worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in EQT by 146.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.