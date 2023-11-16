& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 21,394 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74.

On Wednesday, August 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76.

On Friday, August 25th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $6,004.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $690,177.60.

On Monday, August 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00.

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52.

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.4 %

GSHD stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

