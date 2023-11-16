Ronald Herrmann Sells 510 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

