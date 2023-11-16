Ronald Herrmann Sells 510 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19.
Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
