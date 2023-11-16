Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.