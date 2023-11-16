Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 258,603 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 258,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,753,328.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,183,010 shares in the company, valued at $231,760,807.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,459,946.65.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after buying an additional 5,626,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 142,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 462,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,318,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.