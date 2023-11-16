Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Saia worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

Saia stock opened at $417.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

