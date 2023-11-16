SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Benchmark

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.88.

SEA Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 1.70. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,148,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

