Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,874,016.20 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seagen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $212.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.05. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

