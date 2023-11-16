Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $212.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

