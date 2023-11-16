Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,163 James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.