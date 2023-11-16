Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $117,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,722 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.01%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

